Conservative Party comms director, Cory Hann kicks Rebel reporter out of event

Rebel reporter ejected from a Conservative event in Quebec for absolutely no valid reason.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 12, 2021

Remove Ads

Conservative Party of Canada communications director Cory Hann recently kicked Rebel's Alexa Lavoie out of an event in Quebec, citing repeated disruptions of party events.

An odd statement from Hann, given Alexa's recent attendance and cordial questioning of Erin O'Toole at a different campaign event.

Alexa joined David Menzies on Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup to dish up all the unsavoury details.

On the Erin O'Toole and the Conservative Party's refusal to talk to Rebel News Alexa said:

I just think that he is an opportunist. He used you before for showing himself. Now that he doesn't need you anymore, you're out. 

This is only an excerpt of Rebel Roundup. To watch the full episode become a RebelNews+ subscriber. 

Conservative Party of Canada Canada Canadian Election 2021
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Real Reporters
  • By Ezra Levant

Real Reporters

1300 Donors
Goal: 2021 Donors

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.