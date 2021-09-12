Conservative Party comms director, Cory Hann kicks Rebel reporter out of event
Rebel reporter ejected from a Conservative event in Quebec for absolutely no valid reason.
Conservative Party of Canada communications director Cory Hann recently kicked Rebel's Alexa Lavoie out of an event in Quebec, citing repeated disruptions of party events.
An odd statement from Hann, given Alexa's recent attendance and cordial questioning of Erin O'Toole at a different campaign event.
Alexa joined David Menzies on Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup to dish up all the unsavoury details.
On the Erin O'Toole and the Conservative Party's refusal to talk to Rebel News Alexa said:
I just think that he is an opportunist. He used you before for showing himself. Now that he doesn't need you anymore, you're out.
