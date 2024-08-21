Conservative senator faced reprisal for crude remarks, but not Liberal-appointed Charles Adler

X / charlesadler

A Manitoba legislator instrumental in censuring then-Senator Lynn Beyak Tuesday said she’ll reserve comment on appointee Charles Adler “for the time being.” The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) invoked the Beyak case in demanding Adler’s appointment be rescinded for derogatory remarks against First Nations.

“Senator McCallum wishes to convey that she will reserve her comments on Senator Adler’s appointment for the time being,” said James Campbell, a Senate spokesperson. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Adler’s appointment last Saturday, prompting pushback.

"Throughout his career he has used his platform to champion human rights," claimed Trudeau. Adler will serve alongside five other Manitoba senators, but has not yet taken his oath of office.

Leading Manitoba Indigenous groups demanded withdrawal of Adler’s appointment over 1999 radio broadcasts that prompted formal complaints to the CRTC. Adler in a running commentary called First Nations communities lawless “ghettos” populated by “boneheads” and corrupt dictatorships.

Liberal Senate appointee Charles Adler earlier called Indigenous people uncivilized “boneheads” who should “get a job.” His remarks on Radio CJOB Winnipeg prompted a formal complaint by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, records show.https://t.co/aSfFyDh4kR — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 19, 2024

“I don’t believe in ghettos,” Adler said on Radio CJOB Winnipeg. Indigenous Manitobans “often get a ride that’s free and then complain when the ride isn’t rich enough,” he said.

Senator Beyak resigned in 2021 for sharing sentiments from constituents deemed racist by the Senate Ethics Officer, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. The messages complained of “chronic whining” by Indigenous groups, and that Indigenous leaders “milked this issue” and were “pampered.”

The AMC, perturbed by comments it considers "grossly offensive," wants Trudeau to rescind Adler’s appointment.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not comment on the matter. They also did not clarify if a thorough background check had been performed.

The Canada Broadcast Standards Council concluded Adler’s remarks were "provocative" but "exaggerated and hardly to be taken literally." Added panellists said: "The Council can only consider them fair political commentary."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces swift backlash for appointing Charles Adler to the Senate over "vile" and "racist" remarks made over two decades ago. Adler, in radio commentaries, disparaged First Nations as corrupt, lazy, uncivilized people.https://t.co/nfIHyKGPvP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 21, 2024

AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick disputed the council's characterization of Adler's comments, comparing him to former senator Beyak. “Did Canada not learn from the situation surrounding former Senator Lynn Beyak?” she asked.

“Senator Beyak gave credibility to the letters’ racist content,” the Senate Ethics Officer wrote in a 2019 Inquiry Report. Beyak twice apologized, was twice suspended and twice attended mandatory sensitivity training before resigning.