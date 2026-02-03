Conservatives reject push to oppose ban limiting counseling for gender-dysphoric minors

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Conservative delegates rejecting a motion to oppose a federal ban on so-called 'conversion therapy', which criminalizes efforts to change sexual orientation or gender identity.

Supporters of the resolution argued it protected parental rights and allowed non-coercive, non-medical therapy, while critics saw it as an attempt to undermine the ban and revive discredited practices.

The proposal received a slim majority of about 52% support from delegates, but failed due to the party's "double majority" rule requiring majorities in both overall votes and more than half of provinces and territories.

This is the policy resolution that @KronisTamara and the Conservative Party voted down.



It needed a total majority and a majority of provinces and territories.



Beyond reprehensible that it failed.



Every single ‘Conservative’ MP should sit down with detransitioners who have… pic.twitter.com/JiLlvHSXQP — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) February 1, 2026

Sheila commented on the controversial resolution that was ultimately voted down at the Conservative Party's convention in Calgary over the weekend.

"Of course nobody agrees with taking your kid to a therapist and asking them to change their sexual orientation, like to forcibly take someone and send them off to a camp to make them straight, I don't think that's a thing that happens really," she said.

"But what does happen is you might want to take your kid who's struggling with gender dysphoria because of some horrible influence of some blue-haired teacher, that you should be able to take them to a psychologist like Jordan Peterson or your priest ... to say like no, maybe this is just something that you will resolve as you go through puberty, as you allow the natural process to take place instead of putting you on hormones that block puberty and thus make that dysphoria worse," Sheila continued.

The policy proposal was one of the few defeated at the Calgary convention, while other resolutions on topics like crime and self-defence passed with stronger support.