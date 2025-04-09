Conservatives vow to sue Big Pharma for their role in the drug and crime crises

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has vowed to take legal action against Big Pharma for its role in fueling the ongoing drug and opioid crises in Canada. The lawsuit would aim to secure funding for critical treatment and recovery programs, finally addressing the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic.

💥 Pierre Poilievre take bold action against Big Pharma over opioid crisis 💥



Conservative Leader announces plan to sue Big Pharma and fund critical treatment & recovery programs across Canada pic.twitter.com/CjhSO8QAHs — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 9, 2025

Poilievre made the announcement today in Sault Ste. Marie, detailing how nearly 51,000 Canadians have lost their lives to opioid toxicity since 2016. The crisis, which has escalated over the past decade under the Liberals’ failed billion-dollar ‘safer supply’ strategy, continues to wreak havoc in the streets.

Liberal MP and Emergency Department physician Marcus Powlowski addressed the health committee yesterday, highlighting how downtown cores are out of control under oxymoronic safe supply and harm reduction strategies:https://t.co/10R46kQiZP pic.twitter.com/eMjzaGaTCc — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 17, 2024

During his address, Poilievre broke down alarming crime statistics, highlighting the deep connection between drug abuse and rising crime rates.

“Violent crime is up 50%, gun crime has soared 116%, gang homicides are up 78% and extortion is up 46%,” notes Poilievre, furthering that “auto theft is up an eye watering 357%” he said.

“We’ve lost 50,000 people to overdoses, so in honour of those we lost, we want to treat the same number of people,” Poilievre rationalizes, explaining that the Conservatives will fund treatment centres with proven track records.

We’re going to use a new pay-for-performance model. Instead of having organizations fill out applications, get grants and fill out the paperwork to tell us what they did later on, what we will do is pay organizations that successfully get addicts drug-free through verified drug testing and confirmation after the fact. We will pay a higher fee to organizations that help tougher cases and a more modest fee for a less severe case.

Pointing to the Bruce Oake Centre in Winnipeg and Harvest House in Ottawa, Poilievre says the combination of detox, counselling, treatment, group therapy, physical exercise, sweat lodges for First Nations, job placement, and housing transitions will get people back on their feet. “Organizations that have a proven track record of doing that are going to get funding from my program so that they can expand.”

He notes that there will be a seed-funding opportunity for those just starting who would like to similarly deliver recovery-oriented services. “Their go-forward funding will be passed on how long they keep prior addicts off of drugs,” he asserts. “We must start paying for results, not buzz words on application forms.”

While the Conservatives plan to scrap the Liberals' catch-and-release bail laws and unleash a fierce crime crackdown in Canada to reclaim our streets, the plan to fund recovery by crushing Big Pharma will finally make repeat offender corporations from the trillion-dollar industry pay for their role in the death, destruction and suffering of countless Canadians.