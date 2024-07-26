Athlete who raped 12-year-old child to represent Netherlands at the Olympics

AP Photo/Florian Schroetter

As the Paris Olympics commence, Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde finds himself at the center of a growing controversy due to his past criminal conviction. The 29-year-old athlete, who qualified to represent the Netherlands in this year's games, was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016. He briefly served time before his release in 2017.

The Dutch Olympic Committee has taken measures to address the situation, announcing that Van de Velde will not reside in the Olympic Village and will not engage with the media during the games. Pieter van den Hoogenband, chef de mission for the committee, stated these changes were necessary given the circumstances, the New York Post reported.

Last month, the committee defended its decision to include Van de Velde in the Olympic team, citing his completion of an extensive rehabilitation program. However, his participation has sparked public outcry, with human rights groups expressing concern over his presence at the games.

The controversy has led to broader discussions about athlete eligibility and rehabilitation. A petition calling on the International Olympic Committee to implement stricter policies regarding past offenders has garnered nearly 81,000 signatures as of the latest report.

Van de Velde, who is married to German beach volleyball player Kim van de Velde and has a 2-year-old son, has previously addressed his past in a 2018 television interview. "I made that choice in my life when I wasn't ready," he stated. "I was sort of lost and now I have so much more life experience."

As the Olympics begin, Van de Velde is set to compete alongside his 23-year-old partner Matthew Immers in their first group-stage match against Italy on Sunday. The games, which start Friday, will run through August 11.