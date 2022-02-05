Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Convoy arrives in Quebec as part of nationwide protests against coronavirus restrictions

Smaller convoys and protests are underway in cities in towns all over Canada in support of the largest convoy protest in Ottawa.

Friday afternoon, protesters began arriving at the legislature in Quebec City as part of a Canada-wide movement against lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Smaller convoys and protests are underway in cities in towns all over Canada in support of the largest convoy protest in Ottawa where an estimated 100,000 people converged on the nation's capital in what frightened politicians are now calling an "occupation".

Despite the bitter cold, people continued to arrive throughout the evening to show support for the convoy.

Rebel News has a team of reporters in Quebec City working to bring viewers the other side of the story. To support their independent journalism, covering the convoys and the police treatment of protesters, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.

