Convoy arrives in Quebec as part of nationwide protests against coronavirus restrictions

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Friday afternoon, protesters began arriving at the legislature in Quebec City as part of a Canada-wide movement against lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

More people are slowly flocking despite the blistering cold. Stay tuned over the evening and weekend!



Plus de gens commencent à arriver malgré le climat arctique. Restez à l'affût au cours de la soirée et fin d'semaine!



Follow me and @RebelNews_QC!

HONK!https://t.co/Z0OwhJ8akL pic.twitter.com/xfPr18O4mu — Maxim Boivin ⚜🍁 (@MaximBoivin137) February 4, 2022

Smaller convoys and protests are underway in cities in towns all over Canada in support of the largest convoy protest in Ottawa where an estimated 100,000 people converged on the nation's capital in what frightened politicians are now calling an "occupation".

Quebec's streets are getting louder as police presence slowly intensifies.



Les klaxons se font de plus en plus entendre alors que la présence policière s'intensifie graduellement.



Suivez-moi & @RebelNews_QC pour suivre les développements!https://t.co/h4BqIFyZ3m

HONK!!🚛🚚🛻🚜 pic.twitter.com/EOMIBqaZiM — Maxim Boivin ⚜🍁 (@MaximBoivin137) February 4, 2022

Despite the bitter cold, people continued to arrive throughout the evening to show support for the convoy.

Brutal winds and weather in general but we can feel the support from passing vehicles and the crowd is hyped nonetheless!



Le vent est brutal ainsi que la température en général mais les véhicules et la foule maintiennent l'ambiance!



Follow me & @RebelNews_QC for more! #QUÉBEC pic.twitter.com/xzphrADReR — Maxim Boivin ⚜🍁 (@MaximBoivin137) February 4, 2022

This woman speaks words any true Canadian can get behind. #Freedom



Cette femme a des propos qui devraient résonner avec tout vrai Canadien! #Liberté



Follow me and @RebelNews_QC for more Quebec City parliament protest updates!https://t.co/h4BqIFyZ3m

HONK!! 🚛🚜🛻

Please share! pic.twitter.com/ZS6WHqXHGU — Maxim Boivin ⚜🍁 (@MaximBoivin137) February 4, 2022

Rebel News has a team of reporters in Quebec City working to bring viewers the other side of the story. To support their independent journalism, covering the convoys and the police treatment of protesters, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.