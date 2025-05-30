Convoy heads to B.C. ostrich farm to save healthy flock from CFIA cull order

A grassroots convoy is leaving Vernon, B.C. this morning en route to Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, where a growing community of Canadians is peacefully resisting what many see as a tyrannical and anti-science cull order by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

OSTRICH FARMS NEWS:



Looks like a convoy is gearing to head out from the Vernon BC Walmart parking lot to the camp protest at the farm, 10:30am.



A few other meeting points in the country are expected be joining in.

More to come:

Vehicles are expected to gather this morning at the Vernon Walmart parking lot—some arriving from outside of the province too.

The convoy was organized to show solidarity with the ostrich farmers fighting to save nearly 400 healthy birds that the CFIA ordered destroyed after declaring an avian flu outbreak last December, after they only tested two dead carcasses with the controversial PCR test.

The farmers have pleaded with the CFIA to test their remaining thriving flock, which they claim has had herd immunity for months and could be key to combatting avian flu due to the birds' involvement in groundbreaking antibody therapeutics research. However, the CFIA has refused to conduct these tests and insists on continuing with its "humane depopulation" of the healthy birds.

“They need as much support as they can possibly get. This is a shout out. They do need people's help. This is a shout out to all of Canada. If you can get there, please get there, even if you don’t join the convoy just get to Edgewood,” said lead convoy organizer Patricia Misiner in a video message urging Canadians to get involved.

OSTRICH FARM NEWS:



Here's something you won't see covered on the state-backed media.



How organized, peaceful and united the camp convoy style community forming at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood B.C. has become.



Take an inside look

Misiner claims there were check points set up across Canada to guide convoyers to Vernon before they continue together to the farm, which has already become a peaceful resistance hub with protesters camping on the property for weeks in protest against the cull.

The farm’s spokesperson and co-owner’s daughter, Katie Pasitney, posted to Facebook late last night inviting people to join and thanking them for their growing support: “We can’t wait to see everyone. It will be fantastic.”

She also encouraged food donations like “meat or produce to drop off just to help everybody through the weekend” to be brought to the Walmart meeting point between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. before the convoy heads out or to the farm itself on 301 Langille Road in Edgewood, B.C.

The CFIA’s cull order still technically stands, but a temporary pause is in place after the farmers filed a notice of appeal and prepare to request a stay of the decision. Their legal battle is being made possible by crowdfunding donations, which the farm says are still desperately needed to continue fighting for their right to farm and defend science-based agricultural practices.

As for the tone of the gathering, Pasitney is calling for peace and unity. “Let’s continue the fight, the good fight with lots of love and unity. We do not stand for anything that’s negative. No harassment to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. We can do this with love and kindness,” she stated.

“Stick with hope, stick with love, stick with unity. We’re all seeking a bit of global change and we have that opportunity to do this with the people’s voice.”

It’s still unclear how many vehicles will be part of this weekend convoy, but the revolving turnout at the farm has grown steadily in recent weeks, drawing a diverse group including politicians there to voice support.

Rebel News is committed to covering this convoy and what the movement at the farm is like.

If you value the independent coverage of this unprecedented fight for farming, food, and scientific freedom, consider helping to fund our ongoing reporting on this issue below or at SaveTheOstriches.com.