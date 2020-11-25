Cops bully UK shop owners trying to compete with Amazon, Walmart and Tesco

In this clip from Monday's livestream, Ezra Levant talks about the UK's COVID cops visiting a small store trying to stay open during lockdown rules.

Here's how Ezra explained the video showing the incident:

“So Tesco gets to stay open and they sell a bunch of stuff, but this little mom and pop shop is going to be shut down. “There's an exemption if you serve good, so they're going to start selling food. “Well, the cops come right in, because only Walmart, Amazon, Tesco and Sainsburys and the big stores are allowed to be open. Not a mom and pop shop.”

