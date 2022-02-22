Cops hassle Rebel News journalists going to corner store in Ottawa
Lincoln Jay talks to Ezra Levant about the crazy ID requirements demanded by cops in the ‘red zone’.
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Lincoln Jay joined Ezra to talk about the trouble a group of Rebels had to go through to prove to police in Ottawa that they were who they said they were.
In this clip, the two discuss the Independent Press Gallery of Canada (IPG), which is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to independent, non-governmental journalist organizations.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.