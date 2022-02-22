Cops hassle Rebel News journalists going to corner store in Ottawa

Lincoln Jay talks to Ezra Levant about the crazy ID requirements demanded by cops in the ‘red zone’.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 22, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Lincoln Jay joined Ezra to talk about the trouble a group of Rebels had to go through to prove to police in Ottawa that they were who they said they were.

In this clip, the two discuss the Independent Press Gallery of Canada (IPG), which is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to independent, non-governmental journalist organizations. 

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Ontario Canada Police Ottawa News Analysis Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.