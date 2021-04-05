Corduroy Restaurant in Kitsilano, BC: Owner defies lockdown order, staff are “happy and healthy”

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

A mother of four whose business survived British Columbia’s first wave of lockdowns is opening her restaurant for in person dining, despite British Columbia’s public health lords forbidding her to do so.

Rebecca Matthews and her husband, the owners of Corduroy Restaurant in Kitsilano, consider their upscale woodsy pub to be their first baby, as they worked night and day to bring it to life 13 years ago.

That’s why, when Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new authoritarian restrictions that would negatively impact thousands of businesses, including a ban on indoor dining with no accommodation for restaurants without a patio, Matthews says she knew she was not going to comply.

“If Bonnie’s winery can be open, so can we,” the restaurant said on Instagram, in response to the dumbfounding fact that while restaurants have been slapped with such restrictions, B.C. wineries like Clos du Soleil — which Dr. Henry is a cofounder of — are still permitted to offer indoor wine tastings. Talk about salt in the wound.

I visited Corduroy Restaurant during their first day open against public health orders, to report to you on the citizens who came to support the family-owned business. I also interviewed Rebecca about why her family is taking this stand, and of course, ate some delicious hot wings and Brussels sprouts too.

Since my visit to Corduroy, Rebecca has informed me that she was served with a notice of closure from Vancouver Coastal Health. Although, the notice has not deterred her from fighting to save her business. Corduroy has received so much support that they ran out of food, and are closing for two days.

