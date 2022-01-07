Corporate media “fact check” attacked my opinion, not this shocking vaccine study

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a “fact check” posted in Yahoo Sports about a recent tweet from Ezra Levant on a study of COVID vaccine effectiveness.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the coverage:

“Already you can see a question — is this supposed fact-check saying that the study did not say vaccines increase the risk of infection? Or are they saying it did increase the risk of infection, but they have some explanations for it? You can’t really make both arguments at once. I think you can make the second argument — you don’t like the facts, and you can try to explain them away — good luck with that. But I took you through that study in detail two weeks ago, and I showed you a clip again today. The study said what it said — and I just quoted it. “Then they show my tweet — and really bizarrely, they have a red X drawn over it, like a child might do.”

