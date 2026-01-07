Correctional Service Canada says prison escapes more than doubled in 2025

A report by Correctional Service Canada says the majority of the 19 prison breaks last year took place at Prairie penitentiaries.

  |   January 07, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to new reporting from Blacklock's Reporter that shows prison escapes in Canada increased by over 100% from fiscal year 2023-2024 to fiscal year 2024-2025.

According to a report from Correctional Service Canada, 19 inmates escaped last year, which is more than double the nine that escaped the previous year. Eighty-nine percent of inmates who escaped were recaptured within one day.

The report notes that the majority of prison breaks occurred in Prairie penitentiaries and most escapees were in their first six months of incarceration at a minimum security prison.

Sheila suggested that prisons hiring based on diversity, equity, and inclusion principles could be responsible for the uptick in prison breaks.

"I bet you there's a strong correlation to prison breaks and DEI hiring practices," she said.

Lise agreed: "One billion percent. Whether those employees are under the disability umbrella, or the woman umbrella, or the rainbow umbrella, or any other kind of DEI structure that exists."

The report from Correctional Service Canada did not provide a reason for the significant increase in prison escapes.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-07 19:24:31 -0500
    Build prisons in the high arctic. That’ll deter escapes for most of the year. ☺