Correctional Service Canada (CSC) signed 36 contracts for Indigenous "Elder services" and "Elder helper services" between May and September, worth about $5.5 million over terms of up to four years, and none went to competitive tender.

The records are in the federal disclosure of contracts over $10,000 for the first two quarters of 2026-27. Eighteen are recorded as sole-sourced. The other 18 were awarded through advance contract award notices, in which the department names its chosen supplier and invites rivals to object before it signs.

The largest, worth about $2.4 million, is with Native Clan Organization Inc. of Winnipeg. It is dated June 30, runs to June 30, 2028, is set aside under the Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business, and gives "Exclusive Rights" as the reason. It renews a $660,000 contract with the same organization for 2025.

The comment field says CSC must provide Elder programming to meet the needs of Indigenous offenders and that Elder helpers must be available to assist the Elders.

Thirty-three of the contracts are listed under personal names. The two largest, about $291,000 and $272,000, run four years to August 31, 2030; the first is sole-sourced under the standard category "Consulting Services Regarding Matters of a Confidential Nature." A B.C. vendor listed as "Indigenous Auntie Life Coach" holds two, about $86,000 and $16,000.

CSC's Commissioner's Directive 702 says Elders provide counselling, teachings and ceremonial services, and that regional administrators enter into contracts for the services of Elders and spiritual advisors. A CSC internal audit issued in August 2022 recommended a review of the Elder contracting model; CSC agreed, with a target of December 2023.