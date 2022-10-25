Corruption-busting investigative journalists crowned winners of the 2022 Allard Prize for International Integrity

E-transfer (Canada):

The 2022 Allard Prize for International Integrity was jointly awarded to two investigative journalists that have been shedding light on corrupt governments and organized crime despite risks to themselves.

The Allard Prize, one of the largest of its kind, was founded by liberty-oriented extraordinaire and Canadian philanthropist Peter Andrew Allard who passed away earlier this year.

The award is designed to shine light on (and applaud) those behind important stories made public by “combating corruption or protecting human rights.”

It is intended to promote “transparency, accountability, and the Rule of Law."

On October 19, cross-border investigative journalist Pavla Holcová of Czech Republic and cartel tracker Ismael Bojórquez Perea of Mexico were crowned the co-recipients of the $100,000 freedom fighter award.

“I’m the lucky one. Unlike many of my friends and colleagues, I am alive,” said Holcová, while giving thanks for being honoured with the award.

Holcová is a human rights worker turned investigative journalist who makes her mark for humanity as the founder of Investigace.cz by exposing global corruption in the Czech Republic. This is despite the murder of her former colleague Juan Kuciak and his fiancé, whilst he and Holcová were working together on a story to expose the Italian Mafia’s dealings with prominent businessmen in Slovakia. Holcová remains unintimidated.

The second recipient, Bohorqez Perera, co-founded Ríodoce. His work in this weekly newspaper exposes organized crime in the state of Sinaloa, which is home to Sinaloa Cartel – the largest drug trafficking organization in the world.

“In Mexico journalists are suffering aggressions, from organized crime, corrupt governments, from municipal mayors, governors, etcetera,” Bohorqez Perera said in a pre-recorded message.

Click on the full video report to hear more about on the kind of fearless journalism undertaken by Holcová and Bohorqez Perera in the pursuit of truth and justice.

You can also click here to learn more about the equally impressive winners of last year's Allard Prize.

