Cory Morgan: How Albertans can help achieve the 'winning conditions' for independence

'It's our task to reach out and make the case, and turn that 36% into the 55% or 60% we're going to need to get over the line,' said Morgan.

Rebel News
  |   May 17, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

Cory Morgan, columnist, commentator, and author of The Sovereigntist's Handbook, spoke at a recent Rebel News town hall event in Alberta, discussing the essential role each sovereigntist Albertan must play for the movement to succeed.

Morgan emphasized the historic nature of the decisions likely to face Albertans in the coming year. "We've got 36% support for independence in Alberta. Fifty percent feel we should actually hold the referendum. They're saying, 'Let's have it out.' I mean, we are about to take part in history," said Morgan. "There's never been a referendum on independence in Western Canada — ever."

Despite these unprecedented conditions, Morgan reminded his audience that the work has only just begun. "It's our task to reach out and make the case, and turn that 36% into the 55% or 60% we're going to need to get over the line," he said. "We were angry — that's fine. And we should still maintain a bit of that 'angry.' But now we've got to start thinking strategically, tactically: 'What are my actions doing to move us closer to the winning conditions… in a referendum?'"

Morgan advised an empathetic and understanding approach when discussing the idea of a referendum with fellow Albertans. "Part of our job is listening. There's a reason [for] the other 16%, 14%… there's things that are holding them up… But we're not going to find out until we ask them what it is," he pointed out. "'Are you fearful for your pension? Do you not trust the process? What is it that's keeping you from crossing there? I don't understand.' I'd be genuine about it. You're not just saying to try and convert somebody, because there's things we don't know."

Rebel News' next town hall event is scheduled for June 2 in Regina. Get more details at DoneGettingScrewed.com.

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.