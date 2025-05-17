Cory Morgan: How Albertans can help achieve the 'winning conditions' for independence

Cory Morgan, columnist, commentator, and author of The Sovereigntist's Handbook, spoke at a recent Rebel News town hall event in Alberta, discussing the essential role each sovereigntist Albertan must play for the movement to succeed.

Morgan emphasized the historic nature of the decisions likely to face Albertans in the coming year. "We've got 36% support for independence in Alberta. Fifty percent feel we should actually hold the referendum. They're saying, 'Let's have it out.' I mean, we are about to take part in history," said Morgan. "There's never been a referendum on independence in Western Canada — ever."

Despite these unprecedented conditions, Morgan reminded his audience that the work has only just begun. "It's our task to reach out and make the case, and turn that 36% into the 55% or 60% we're going to need to get over the line," he said. "We were angry — that's fine. And we should still maintain a bit of that 'angry.' But now we've got to start thinking strategically, tactically: 'What are my actions doing to move us closer to the winning conditions… in a referendum?'"

Morgan advised an empathetic and understanding approach when discussing the idea of a referendum with fellow Albertans. "Part of our job is listening. There's a reason [for] the other 16%, 14%… there's things that are holding them up… But we're not going to find out until we ask them what it is," he pointed out. "'Are you fearful for your pension? Do you not trust the process? What is it that's keeping you from crossing there? I don't understand.' I'd be genuine about it. You're not just saying to try and convert somebody, because there's things we don't know."

Rebel News' next town hall event is scheduled for June 2 in Regina. Get more details at DoneGettingScrewed.com.