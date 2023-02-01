Costs for the Canadian delegation to the UN Cairo climate conference reach $1.8 million

laurencesoulez - stock.adobe.com

According to the government, the bill is expected to rise. The expenses for the COP27 climate meetings were held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6-18, 2022, only reflect those recorded as of November 21, 2022, and "do not reflect final costs."

Morano: The replacement Greta, Sophia, met with the UN Sec. Gen, conducted a meeting with Biden's climate envoy John Kerry and gave a keynote speech to the UN COP 27 in Egypt. How dare they!" pic.twitter.com/FZCWXW8U3K — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) November 14, 2022

The information about the skyrocketing financials was admitted in a response to an inquiry of the environment ministry by B.C.'s NDP MP Laurel Collins.

Biden's Embarrassing Apology Tour at COP 27 and ASEAN Summits https://t.co/z0JO49wA43 — RedState (@RedState) November 12, 2022

The federal government only covers costs for federal employees and some Indigenous Representatives, youth, and civil society representatives, although there are 27 pages of delegates listed on the government website for the meetings.

The government also noted in the response that no expenses for oil and gas representatives were covered to attend.

Other costs carried by the taxpayer include $1,077,126.40 for hotels, $26,960.57 for meals, $4,152.74 for hospitality and $10,490.52 for "other."