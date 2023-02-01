Costs for the Canadian delegation to the UN Cairo climate conference reach $1.8 million

The official tally of $1,772,513.67 for the annual anti-GHG emissions summit includes $622,353.91 in flights and another $31,429.53 in ground transportation.

laurencesoulez - stock.adobe.com
According to the government, the bill is expected to rise. The expenses for the COP27 climate meetings were held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6-18, 2022, only reflect those recorded as of November 21, 2022, and "do not reflect final costs."

The information about the skyrocketing financials was admitted in a response to an inquiry of the environment ministry by B.C.'s NDP MP Laurel Collins.

The federal government only covers costs for federal employees and some Indigenous Representatives, youth, and civil society representatives, although there are 27 pages of delegates listed on the government website for the meetings.

The government also noted in the response that no expenses for oil and gas representatives were covered to attend.

Other costs carried by the taxpayer include $1,077,126.40 for hotels, $26,960.57 for meals, $4,152.74 for hospitality and $10,490.52 for "other."

