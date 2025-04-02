Could a Carney victory spell the end of Canada? Premier Smith demands more from feds

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed why Mark Carney still has surprisingly broad support among baby boomers and how a Liberal election victory could turbocharge Alberta's independence movement.

According to Abacus Data, 45 percent of Canadians aged 60 and over intend to cast their vote for Carney, which is the highest level of support the Liberals have for any age bracket.

"I get it, you already own your house, you probably paid off the mortgage a long time ago," Ezra said. "Super high housing prices are a good thing for you, when you sell and downsize you'll get a lot of money," he added.

Ezra went on to criticize Carney for attempting to shield his far-left ideas from the public as he portrays himself as a competent businessman.

"If he's anything he's boring as you'd expect a banker to be," he said. "And boring is 'good,' boring is camouflage actually, hiding extreme ideas."

During a press conference earlier this week, Premier Smith was asked about criticism she has received for "entertaining" the idea of Alberta's independence.

"At some point Canada has to start working for Alberta, and it's not right now," the premier replied in part.

Danielle Smith reacts to criticism of her "entertaining" the idea of Alberta independence.



Ezra discussed the potential consequences for Alberta if the Liberals win the election and continue their attack on the province's energy sector.

"If Mark Carney and Steven Guilbeault his extremist advisor win, I think the province of Alberta will express itself and the Toronto-based media will gnash their teeth," he said.

"The CBC will go to war against Danielle Smith even more than they already do, the entire province will be defamed and attacked," added Ezra.

Canadians are scheduled to head to the polls on Monday, April 28, 2025.