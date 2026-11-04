Could cabinet add Roblox and Discord to Canada's under-16 ban without a new vote?

Culture Minister Marc Miller says he would "absolutely consider" extending Bill C-34's under-16 social media ban to gaming platforms such as Roblox and Discord, possibly through regulations. The free-speech and privacy site Reclaim The Net, which reported his Globe and Mail interview last week, argues that would let cabinet act without a new vote in Parliament.

Miller said the bill lets the government "carve in certain aspects of gaming through an OIC [Order in Council] process." He called gaming platforms "a different beast," citing "all the more than anecdotal stories that we are hearing about predation and sexual exploitation in particular."

Speaking to gaming industry representatives about platforms that let children interact with adults, Miller said "the more you start to behave in that way, the more you attract regulation."

Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, was introduced June 10 and passed second reading October 29. It is now before the Canadian Heritage committee.

The bill would require social media services named in regulations to use age verification or age estimation to keep under-16s off, and it would create a Digital Safety Commission.

On the commission's recommendation, cabinet could also bring other online services that "pose a significant risk of harm to children in Canada" under the bill's duties to protect children and be transparent. The commission can exempt a service from the under-16 requirement if it shows adequate safeguards.

Reclaim The Net argues that age checks on gaming accounts would force adults to show ID or scan their faces as well.

Meta's Jill Briggs told The Globe and Mail the ban "is going to happen whether we want it or not," Reclaim The Net reported. She said the company wants it to apply to "all the spaces where kids are so they don't move to unregulated platforms."

Miller said in June that "kids just aren't on the bargaining table," CTV reported, insisting Canada would not give in to Trump over the ban.