Could it be that radical transgenderism is a… psyop? Renowned feminist Naomi Wolf thinks so…

During the last few years, Rebel News has chronicled numerous examples of what we call “transanity.” This is the intersection where transgenderism and insanity collide.

Sadly, under the Justin Trudeau Liberals, we have seen female safe spaces eradicated, ranging from women’s shelters and prisons to women’s sports, changerooms, and bathrooms.

No longer does one’s genitalia or chromosomes determine if a person is male or female. Now, merely “identifying” as the other sex is good enough for the woke, progressive left. So it is that if 300-lb. Bubba sporting a beard now identifies as “Betty”, well, who are we to say that a biological male with wedding tackle still firmly affixed is not a bona fide female?

That’s nuts – no pun intended.

The question is, what’s behind this rejection of reality? Could it be mental illness? Or maybe these are male perverts who want to get up close and personal with women when they are vulnerable for nefarious purposes?

Or just maybe it is something else?

We speak of a theory being floated by renowned feminist, journalist, and author Naomi Wolf.

Wolf was recently in Toronto to promote her new book co-written with Amy Kelly, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity. And Wolf, in an exclusive interview with Rebel News, offered her theory as to what is behind so-called “transwomen” invading female safe spaces. Namely, Wolf believes this invasion is all part of a psyop ("psyop" being short form for psychological operation.)

According to www.GoArmy.com, an example of a psyop “is propaganda, a type of communication or advertisement that aims to influence a targeted group’s way of thinking or decision-making. Ultimately, the goal of such a campaign is to compel a population to take action in line with a specific message by introducing influential information.”

So it is that Wolf does not believe radical transgenders (typically men passing themselves off as females) are acting in a grassroots fashion to assert their newfound “gender.” Rather, Wolf believes there’s something more sinister and more political at play. Namely, could it be that deep-pocketed Marxists are behind this (after all, Marxism 101 is all about tearing down existing society and rebuilding it as a Marxist utopia… which, of course, never happens.)

As for current feminists who are AWOL when it comes to the radical transgender debate, Wolf remains baffled. Do modern-day, woke feminists think that weighing in on this issue is “too third rail”? Or do they actually believe that “transwomen are real women”?

Either way, it is absolutely shameful and even dangerous that this gender-bender grifting is not only being tolerated, but, in some circles, actually celebrated.