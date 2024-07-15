Could the latest corruption scandal finally bring down the Victorian government?

Victoria Police detectives may need up to a month to investigate claims of criminal links within the CFMEU’s Victorian construction branch. Chief Commissioner Shane Patton revealed that he had received a letter from Premier Jacinta Allan following explosive allegations, including a report of a bikie using a government-issued vehicle after a shooting and undue influence over major construction contracts.

If this were a serious concern, authorities would have conducted surprise raids and seized documents/devices after taking the appropriate legal measures. What we are witnessing instead is a slow rollout of their 'response,' which the cynic in me feels is aimed at allowing the… https://t.co/aw1hMVifgD — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) July 16, 2024

"Thuggery and bullying are obviously inappropriate conduct on any worksite or (at) any workplace," said Mr Patton. "They’re not criminal behaviour, and that’s the issue for us. While this conduct is obviously totally inappropriate, it will be for us to step through and for our detective to step through and see whether or not it actually meets a criminal threshold.”

Patton stated that a task force might be established if the claims are substantiated, noting that the assessment is ongoing. When asked about bikies' involvement in the construction sector, he expressed concern but said he was "not at all surprised" by the allegations.

About bloody time https://t.co/FjQQvkE2HS — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 15, 2024

"I’m concerned about bikie involvement in any organisation. They’re tied up with organised crime and they shouldn’t be involved in any organisations at all, let alone in any union. The reports of the last few days don’t surprise me at all. The tentacles of organised crime and outlaw motorcycle gang members stretch everywhere. All they’re interested in is money, and they will reach in anywhere and so what we’ve seen in the last couple of days does not surprise me in the slightest.”

Patton added that police had general intelligence suggesting some crime figures were involved in several industries but declined to specify individuals. He believes proposed anti-association laws could sever links between bikies and other organised criminals.