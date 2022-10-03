Highlights from The Democracy Fund event: Conrad Black and Rex Murphy comment on civil liberties in Canada

E-transfer (Canada):

Recently, our friends at The Democracy Fund presented yet another stellar event at the Canada Christian College in Whitby, Ont. The event was called, "A History of Civil Liberties in Canada Part 2," and it was the completely sold out with hundreds more watching online.

Now, if you missed the event, do not worry. We have compiled a highlight reel of the best moments, featuring such speakers as lawyer Alan Honner of The Democracy Fund who highlighted the civil rights success stories that The Democracy Fund has achieved in court thus far. The keynote speaker was Lord Conrad Black, TDF's Historian in Residence and a walking, talking encyclopedia when it comes to history. As well, commentator and author Rex Murphy was in attendance. Let’s put it this way, if Mr. Murphy can’t make you laugh aloud, you might want to consider checking your pulse.

In any event, please enjoy some of the highlights that we have cobbled together from The Democracy Fund event.

And for those who were unable to attend the presentation either live or online, don’t fret. There will be another TDF event coming up in the near future. As Billy Red Lyons used to say, "Don’t cha dare miss."