Counter-protesters swear and scream at pro-life families during Victoria, B.C. March for Life

By Ezra Levant JOURNALIST DEFENCE FUND Can you help us keep our journalists and cameramen safe? 91 Donors

Goal: 100 Donors Donate

This past Thursday over 500 people gathered to attend Victoria B.C.’s first March for Life since 2019. A prayer service at Central Baptist Church and a mass held at St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Cathedral kicked off the event before the crowd of pro-lifers marched from Centennial Square to Victoria’s Parliament building to hear speeches.

Rebel News was on-site while the group of peaceful pro-life protesters, a large portion of which were children and teenagers, were heckled by counter-protesters and bystanders who uttered profanities and condemned them for advocating for the rights of the unborn.

Those who were pro-death by abortion cited white men, religion, and women's rights as their primary complaint with the pro-lifers.

Watch to hear the arguments from both sides, and don’t forget to also catch up on Rebel News' coverage of the March for Life events in Toronto, Ottawa, and Edmonton.

Because advocating for the rights of babies to be born has a tendency to unnerve radical leftists to the core, as illustrated by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren when fuming over the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Nothing makes the far left burst at the seams more than the threat of saving babies lives in the womb. https://t.co/qj2bFNQGue — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 6, 2022

Rebel News hired body guards to ensure that all our Rebel News reporters were safe while bringing you in-depth and up-close coverage of March for Life events across Canada. Please consider chipping in to help cover the costs of our security by donating at JournalistDefenceFund.com.