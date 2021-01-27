Court date! RCMP issue summons to Whistle Stop Cafe owner for defying Alberta lockdown

The Whistle Stop diner has been officially issued a summons for breaching an order of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The diner in Mirror, Alberta — population 500 — opened last Thursday, defying the mod December order that closed all dine-in service. The Whistle Stop has been packed for morning til night, everyday, as people from all across the province have poured into the tiny cafe to support it.

And the police presence has been nearly constant with RCMP patrolling and collecting evidence on behalf of Alberta Health Services inspectors who have issued two closure orders to owner Chris Scott.

However Scott refuses to close his doors, even though he now has to appear in Stettler provincial court on April 22, 2021.

