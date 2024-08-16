Court documents expose Matthew Perry's fatal plea: 'shoot me up with a big one'
Five individuals are facing charges relating to the actor's death, with court documents revealing Perry had requested his personal assistant inject him with ketamine the day of his death.
Court documents have unveiled disturbing details about the final hours of beloved "Friends" star Matthew Perry, who died from a ketamine overdose last October. The actor's live-in assistant and four others now face charges in connection with his death.
According to plea agreements filed in court, Perry, 54, reportedly asked his long-time assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, to "shoot me up with a big one" on the morning of his death. The documents outline a troubling sequence of events, with Iwamasa allegedly administering multiple ketamine injections to Perry throughout the day, the New York Post reports.
The first dose was reportedly given around 8:30 a.m., followed by another four hours later while Perry watched a movie at his Pacific Palisades home. Approximately 40 minutes after the second injection, Perry requested a third dose, instructing Iwamasa to prepare the hot tub.
Iwamasa, who had worked for Perry since 1994, left to run errands after administering the third dose. Upon his return, he found the actor face down in the hot tub.
The court papers reveal that Iwamasa had administered at least 27 ketamine injections to Perry in the five days leading up to his death. At the time, Perry was undergoing ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety.
In addition to Iwamasa, two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, along with alleged street dealer Erik Fleming and Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles," have been charged in connection with Perry's death.
Prosecutors allege that Plasencia and Chavez supplied Perry with approximately 20 vials of ketamine in exchange for $55,000 in cash between September and his death in October. Iwamasa, who lacked medical training, was reportedly injecting the drugs based on instructions from Plasencia.
As the investigation continues, these new revelations shed light on the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of the beloved actor, raising questions about the misuse of ketamine and the responsibility of those involved in its administration.
- By Drea Humphrey
