Court documents in Epstein case allege that pedophile filmed Bill Clinton, Richard Branson and Prince Andrew

In a development on Monday connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case, court documents have revealed allegations that Epstein filmed Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson in compromising situations.

Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Epstein, has made these claims, which were brought to light during a lawsuit involving Epstein's lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, Sky News reported.

In addition to the claims against Prince Andrew, Clinton, and Branson, Ransome also mentioned former US President Donald Trump, alleging he had relations with "many girls" at Epstein's New York mansion.

"I also know she [a friend of Ms Ransome] had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffrey's NY mansion on regular occasions," Ransome wrote.

Ransome, who provided a victim impact statement in the sentencing of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for sex-trafficking, has alleged that the aforementioned individuals were recorded by Epstein. The assertions were used by Dershowitz's legal team to question Ransome's credibility.

Prince Andrew has firmly denied any misconduct, and a spokeswoman for Sir Richard, representing Virgin Group, stated that Ransome's claims are unfounded. She referred to a 2019 New Yorker report where Ransome admitted to having fabricated the tapes. Representatives for Bill Clinton have not responded to these allegations.

The controversy has had significant implications for Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public life and no longer uses his HRH title following his association with Epstein. He also settled a civil case with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault when she was 17, although he has denied ever meeting Ms. Giuffre.

"When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffery,” wrote Ransome. "Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having sexual intercourse with her."

"Frustratingly enough Epstein was not seen in any of the footage but he was clever like that! After two hours of trying to convince my friend to come forward with me, I eventually managed to persuade her to send me some of the video footage which she kept, implicating all three men mentioned above,” she continued.

"I personally can confirm that I have, with my own two eyes, seen the evidence of these sexual acts, which clearly identifies Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Richard Branson having sexual intercourse with my friend,” she added.

"When my friend eventually had the courage to speak out and went to the police in 2008 to report what had happened, nothing was done and she was utterly humiliated by the police department where she went to report what had happened with Epstein, Clinton, Branson and Prince Andrew."