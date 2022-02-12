Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Coutts Alberta border blockade remains calm as prime minister threatens action to clear protests

On the other side of the country, at the ongoing blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, police are moving in to clear the bridge after threats of heavy enforcement from the prime minister.

The border has been intermittently blocked for nearly three weeks as part of a movement led by truckers to end COVID-19 restrictions.

Truckers and farmers have remained around the clock at the major commercial route between Alberta and Montana.

The situation at Coutts remains calm and the sense of community is strong in the village.

Hundreds of supporters of the Coutts blockade are being kept away from the protest site in Milk River, 20 km away. A horseback convoy is expected to converge on Milk River Saturday.

