Coutts Alberta border blockade remains calm as prime minister threatens action to clear protests

The border has been intermittently blocked for nearly three weeks as part of a movement led by truckers to end COVID-19 restrictions.

Aerial of the Coutts blockade right now



Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLfhY0 pic.twitter.com/9cWcA0N8tW — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 12, 2022

On the other side of the country, at the ongoing blockade of the Ambassador bridge in Windsor, Ontario, police are moving in to clear the bridge after threats of heavy enforcement from the prime minister.

"The border cannot and will not remain closed," Justin Trudeau says. "Everything is on the table, because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end."

MORE: https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/zPft6hCbfp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 11, 2022

Leave now, move your vehicles or you will be towed is what the police are saying at the ambassador bridge. https://t.co/ys9Wa4SGV5 for more. pic.twitter.com/uq9lYwMX3i — Isabelle Rivo (@isabellerivo) February 12, 2022

Truckers and farmers have remained around the clock at the major commercial route between Alberta and Montana.

The situation at Coutts remains calm and the sense of community is strong in the village.

Dinner for the blockaders in Coutts tonight



Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/FBTjajmR8X — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 12, 2022

Hundreds of supporters of the Coutts blockade are being kept away from the protest site in Milk River, 20 km away. A horseback convoy is expected to converge on Milk River Saturday.

