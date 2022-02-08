BREAKING: Coutts-area MLA says convoy has 'inspired the world' to 'fight for freedoms'

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The MLA representing the Coutts, Alberta area where a group of truckers have been protesting and blockading the Canada-U.S. border crossing, described the Freedom Convoy and its subsequent supportive protests as an “inspiration to the world” in the fight for freedom.

Grant Hunter, the United Conservative Party MLA for Taber-Warner, which includes the small village of Coutts, spoke to Rebel News tonight following Premier Jason Kenney's announcement of a three-step plan to lift public health measures.

Speaking to Rebel reporter Syd Fizzard, Hunter explained that he was with the protesters to “make sure that everybody's healthy and strong, and that they're keeping the law.”

“I just want to make sure that this is a peaceful protest,” Hunter said. “[The protesters] have inspired nations, the world, really, by what's going on here, by what's happening over in Ottawa.”

The protests in Ottawa and Coutts were not about politicians, according to the Taber-Warner MLA.

“This is a movement of the people and as it continues to grow, politicians will have to get on board,” Hunter said.

Expressing his gratitude to the truckers, Hunter thanked the group “for inspiring people to fight for their freedoms, their liberties,” something the MLA felt was “absolutely critical for our children.” Hunter told Rebel News that he had been to the site of the demonstration on three occasions, evening bringing his family along with him.

Speaking at a press conference tonight, Premier Kenney announced that, while the province would be lifting its vaccine passport policy — a restriction Kenney himself admitted was “damaging” — the database underpinning the program would remain.

With vaccine QR codes still accessible, cities and private businesses in Alberta will be permitted to enforce their own vaccine passports. The truckers at the border, however, are demanding an end to all restrictions.

