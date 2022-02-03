Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Coutts blockade protest intensifies as local government in Alberta seeks to find agreement with truckers

For a while, the truckers allowed commercial vehicles to pass through the checkpoint, before preventing commercial traffic from passing through.

Coutts blockade protest intensifies as local government in Alberta seeks to find agreement with truckers
Remove Ads

The growing blockade protest at the U.S.-Canada border continues to intensify, as the local government in Alberta is reportedly discussing a response to the truck drivers who are asking the government to lift its COVID-19 mandates.

As detailed by Rebel News’ Kian Simone, who interviewed one of the protest organizers on Wednesday morning, the organizer said the RCMP came to the blockade to offer aid to truckers whose rigs were frozen, including mechanics and vehicle technicians. The organizer praised the RCMP’s show of consideration and made clear that the truckers wanted to speak to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

“We need to have a table discussion with Jason Kenney,” the trucker said. “We’re not hard-hammered here to keep this thing closed. We want this border open as well. It affects everybody … But it’s time now that we need to sit down and discuss what’s going on, and what the Canadians, Albertans want. We need change. This can’t continue like this. This thing is getting bigger and bigger … and it’s not gonna stop. People are upset. They’re done with this. It’s time.”

As detailed by Rebel News’ Efron Monsanto, the RCMP estimates that 10,000 trucks and other vehicles are part of the Alberta blockade, based on a statement by Premier Kenney.

Following a full day of little to no progress, the truckers sang the national anthem.

As detailed by Kian Simone, the RCMP blocked hundreds of supporters from entering the Coutts blockade in the evening.

“After a third commercial truck passes the checkpoint, the tractor who recently showed moved to block any further from coming through,” Simone reported. “Protesters are furious they aren't allowed to support their fellow truckers in Coutts.”

For a while, the truckers allowed commercial vehicles to pass through the checkpoint, before preventing commercial traffic from passing through.

Alberta Canada COVID Passports News Analysis Convoy Reports Alberta Truckers
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
convoy reporting campaign redirect
  • By Mocha Bezirgan

Convoy Reports

We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels.

TAKE ACTION

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.