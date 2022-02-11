Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Coutts blockaders remain in place Thursday after threats of a heavy crackdown from the province

Despite heavy police enforcement Wednesday night, protesters in Milk River remain supportive of the border blockade in Coutts.

Coutts blockaders remain in place Thursday after threats of a heavy crackdown from the province
Remove Ads

The Alberta-Montana border has been the site of intermittent blockading, as truckers, farmers and supporters continue to protest COVID lockdown restrictions. At the Coutts border crossing, $44-million worth of goods cross between Canada and the U.S. each — it is the only 24-hour commercial crossing between Montana and Canada.

Rebel News has a team of reporters covering the blockade at Coutts and in Milk River, where supporters of the blockade have been amassing as police block travel to the Coutts protest site.

Despite heavy police enforcement Wednesday night, protesters in Milk River remain supportive of the border blockade in Coutts.

In Coutts, 20km away at the Montana border, dozens of tractors were positioned to be ready to block the border.

Police presence remains heavy in Coutts.

Some drivers stuck at the border from the United States were caught unaware of the happenings at the Coutts-Sweetgrass crossing and were upset with the delays.

Spirits and hospitality remain high in Coutts as the standoff with the provincial and federal government nears its third week.

Rebel News has crowdfunded a lawyer to help protesters who were ticketed Wednesday night. The same lawyer, Chad Williamson from Williamson Law, is working with truckers at Coutts in their interactions with police. To donate to offset those legal fees, please visit www.TruckerLawyer.ca.

Alberta Canada United States Montana news Alberta Truckers
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
convoy reporting campaign redirect
  • By Mocha Bezirgan

Convoy Reports

We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels.

WATCH NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.