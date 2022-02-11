Coutts blockaders remain in place Thursday after threats of a heavy crackdown from the province

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The Alberta-Montana border has been the site of intermittent blockading, as truckers, farmers and supporters continue to protest COVID lockdown restrictions. At the Coutts border crossing, $44-million worth of goods cross between Canada and the U.S. each — it is the only 24-hour commercial crossing between Montana and Canada.

Rebel News has a team of reporters covering the blockade at Coutts and in Milk River, where supporters of the blockade have been amassing as police block travel to the Coutts protest site.

Despite heavy police enforcement Wednesday night, protesters in Milk River remain supportive of the border blockade in Coutts.

“HONK! HONK!” Protesters still continue to camp here in Milk River, AB.



RCMP won’t allow them to make their way down to Coutts where farmers and truckers are blocking the highway leading to the border.



Follow @SydFizzard to see updates from Coutts.https://t.co/Apz9xO8v9h pic.twitter.com/jw4YnoAK4a — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) February 11, 2022

In Coutts, 20km away at the Montana border, dozens of tractors were positioned to be ready to block the border.

Coutts blockaders reposition themselves.



Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/FehuJLEUZR — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 10, 2022

Police presence remains heavy in Coutts.

Police had a chat with those in Coutts who support the blockade, after heavy farm equipment was moved.



Help the blockaders legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/V4hGmsVfnf — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 11, 2022

Some drivers stuck at the border from the United States were caught unaware of the happenings at the Coutts-Sweetgrass crossing and were upset with the delays.

Some semi trucks came through the border last night, and weren't expecting the blockade.



Help blockaders legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/qhV31qoSxd — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 11, 2022

Spirits and hospitality remain high in Coutts as the standoff with the provincial and federal government nears its third week.

Dinner tonight for the Coutts blockaders.



Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/5tAIiEhJsm — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 10, 2022

Sign in Coutts supporting the blockade.



Help the blockaders legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/iLw0Y5cf2V — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 11, 2022

Rebel News has crowdfunded a lawyer to help protesters who were ticketed Wednesday night. The same lawyer, Chad Williamson from Williamson Law, is working with truckers at Coutts in their interactions with police. To donate to offset those legal fees, please visit www.TruckerLawyer.ca.