Coutts blockaders remain in place Thursday after threats of a heavy crackdown from the province
Despite heavy police enforcement Wednesday night, protesters in Milk River remain supportive of the border blockade in Coutts.
The Alberta-Montana border has been the site of intermittent blockading, as truckers, farmers and supporters continue to protest COVID lockdown restrictions. At the Coutts border crossing, $44-million worth of goods cross between Canada and the U.S. each — it is the only 24-hour commercial crossing between Montana and Canada.
Rebel News has a team of reporters covering the blockade at Coutts and in Milk River, where supporters of the blockade have been amassing as police block travel to the Coutts protest site.
“HONK! HONK!” Protesters still continue to camp here in Milk River, AB.— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) February 11, 2022
RCMP won’t allow them to make their way down to Coutts where farmers and truckers are blocking the highway leading to the border.
Follow @SydFizzard to see updates from Coutts.
In Coutts, 20km away at the Montana border, dozens of tractors were positioned to be ready to block the border.
The current scene in Coutts, Alberta.— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) February 10, 2022
For the full story:
Coutts blockaders reposition themselves.— Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 10, 2022
Police presence remains heavy in Coutts.
Police had a chat with those in Coutts who support the blockade, after heavy farm equipment was moved.— Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 11, 2022
Some drivers stuck at the border from the United States were caught unaware of the happenings at the Coutts-Sweetgrass crossing and were upset with the delays.
Some semi trucks came through the border last night, and weren't expecting the blockade.— Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 11, 2022
Spirits and hospitality remain high in Coutts as the standoff with the provincial and federal government nears its third week.
Dinner tonight for the Coutts blockaders.— Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 10, 2022
Sign in Coutts supporting the blockade.— Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 11, 2022
- By Mocha Bezirgan
