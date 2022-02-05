Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Coutts border blockade remains peaceful Friday night while support builds in Milk River

Thousands of supporters of the blockade are being restricted from entry to the Coutts area as local RCMP have erected barricades of their own to prevent the Coutts protest from growing.

Emergency vehicles were seen crossing the border as one lane remains open to traffic at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing into Montana.

Saturday marks a full week of protests against coronavirus lockdown restrictions at the main artery between Alberta and the United States as truckers, farmers and hundreds of their supporters continue to amass near the village.

