Coutts mayor describes blockade protesters as 'domestic terrorists' | Recapping Trucker Commission Day 20

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While the Freedom Convoy was taking place in Ottawa, a different but like-minded protest happened in the village of Coutts, Alberta, a border crossing with the United States. The protest there came to be known as the Coutts blockade, as truckers and their supporters, much like in Ottawa, were fed up with COVID-19 restrictions after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal government imposed a vaccine mandate on cross-border truckers.

Rebel News reporters Kian Simone and Syd Fizzard were on the ground covering that protest, embedded with the demonstrators to help bring our viewers information straight from the source. For an in-depth and exclusive look at what the protest was like, you can see our documentary detailing the events that transpired at TruckerDocumentary.com.

Now, following Trudeau's decision to invoke the never-before-used Emergencies Act to end the Freedom Convoy and other protests like the one in Coutts, despite it ending the same day the act was invoked, the Public Order Emergency Commission is hearing testimony from some of those involved in the Coutts blockade.

On day 20 of the public inquiry, we heard testimony from Jim Willett, the mayor of Coutts. We listened to him explain his view of the protest, what he thought of the protesters, the Alberta government's response to the blockade and more.

During Willett's testimony, a piece of evidence we got to see was a text message exchange the mayor had during the blockade. This document revealed a message Willett sent to a CBC reporter, Bill Graveland, where he referred to the truckers as “domestic terrorists.”

Despite this bold claim, Willett stated his belief that about 70% of Coutts residents were in support of the blockade. Considering the village is comprised of approximately 250 people, this would mean around 175 of them supported the protesting truckers. Does this mean Willett believes the vast majority of his town supports terrorism?

We asked him this exact question after he ended his testimony and agreed to speak with the media — watch our report to hear his answer.

While Willett disagreed with the protesters and labelled them domestic terrorists, it is worth noting that he agreed to speak to us and answered tough, fair questions. This is worth respect, and something a good politician should do — something that most Liberal MPs won't do, as you've seen from our regular reporting here in Ottawa.

After taking questions, Willett left, and the commission continued. To stay up to date with all of the testimony from the Public Order Emergency Commission, and to support our 100% viewer-funded independent journalism, visit TruckerCommission.com.