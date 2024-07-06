Coutts Trial text evidence: Chris Carbert wrote 'I love being a dad,' wanted kids to 'live as free people'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The Crown continued presenting evidence obtained by the RCMP from the mobile phones of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick during the two defendants’ trial in Lethbridge, AB, during Friday's proceedings.

Nicole Richardson, an RCMP civilian employee, testified as a witness for the Crown given her role examining phone data extracted from the defendants’ phones for evidence she deemed relevant to the charges against the two accused.

Both Carbert and Olienick have been charged with conspiracy to murder, with the Crown accusing the two men of conspiring to murder police officers during their time participating in the 2022 Coutts blockade and demonstration. The Coutts protest was a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration against governmental decrees, edicts, and mandates issued as “public health” measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The two men are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000. Olienick is additionally charged with unlawful possession of an explosive device for a dangerous purpose. The two defendants have pled not guilty to all charges against them.

The Crown’s evidence related to the defendants' mobile phones came from a series of RCMP persons invited as witnesses, all of whom had some role in either extracting or interpreting data from the two defendants’ mobile phones.

Evidence of text messages – sent by either native SMS messaging, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Signal, or Telegram – was presented in the form of a slide show for the jury.

"We are doing this for their (RCMP officers') families, too. Most of them want this, they just can't say it," wrote Chris Carbert in a text message on January 31, 2022. His and Anthony Olienick's texts during the Coutts protest have been the trial's focus over recent days. pic.twitter.com/YmkSUzVtDF — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) July 5, 2024

Several text messages sent from Carbert during his time at the Coutts protest expressed his motivation for participating in the demonstration against the governmental apparatus branded as a response to COVID-19.

On February 3, 2022, Carbert wrote, "It is impossible to take down everything in a week. I couldn't agree more on exhausting every avenue of peaceful [protest] I don't want what's next. I love being a dad!".

He added, "However, I will do whatever I have to do to make sure my kids live as free people. What a great community of friends I have met because of all this."

Carbert wrote on February 4, 2022, "Oh yeah, dude, cool as a cucumber. This is bigger than me. This effects the entire world. If we lose, humanity is fu**ed.”

“This sh** has to end, and if I have to go to jail for a while I'll take it,” wrote Carbert on February 13, 2022, “Then yours and my kids may have a good life."

Justice David Labrenz, the judge presiding over the trial, dismissed a female juror after being made aware of repeated instances of her appearing to doze off and sleep during proceedings.

He advised the other jurors about the reason for the dismissal of one of their citizen peers, emphasizing the need for jurors to remain alert in order to ensure the reality and perception of the court’s execution of justice.

NOTE: Some of Chris Carbert's text messages have been lightly edited for clarity.