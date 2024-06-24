Coutts Trial update: Jurors view interrogation footage of Anthony Olienick after arrest

Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick are charged with conspiracy to murder, with the Crown alleging that the two men conspired to murder police officers during their participation in the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 24, 2024
  • News Analysis
Coutts Trial update: Jurors view interrogation footage of Anthony Olienick after arrest
The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
Remove Ads

Rebel News journalist Robert Kraychik is on the ground in Lethbridge, Alberta as the trial of two of the remaining Coutts Four defendants continues.

Both Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick are accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers during the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade.

The protest was a peaceful and impactful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held near the border of Sweet Grass, Montana and Coutts, Alberta.

The two men are also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief over $5,000.

As Kraychik explains, today jurors viewed a video of Anthony Olienick being interviewed shortly after his arrest on February 14, 2022.

Read more updates from today's proceedings below:

News Analysis Canada Alberta Trucker Defence Fund
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.