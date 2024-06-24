Coutts Trial update: Jurors view interrogation footage of Anthony Olienick after arrest

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh

Rebel News journalist Robert Kraychik is on the ground in Lethbridge, Alberta as the trial of two of the remaining Coutts Four defendants continues.

Both Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick are accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers during the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade.

The protest was a peaceful and impactful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held near the border of Sweet Grass, Montana and Coutts, Alberta.

The two men are also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief over $5,000.

As Kraychik explains, today jurors viewed a video of Anthony Olienick being interviewed shortly after his arrest on February 14, 2022.

Justice David Labrenz's instructions to the jury ahead of their viewing of a video of an RCMP officer's interview of Anthony Olienick shortly after his arrest on February 14, 2022. https://t.co/cYRWVbU1xv pic.twitter.com/yD8YMqfc0t — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

Read more updates from today's proceedings below:

"This is not at all what I was suspecting," the RCMP officer says to Olienick, because he knew Olienick was arrested for conspiracy to murder prior to meeting him. He adds, "You're not a bad guy. You're a good guy." https://t.co/cYRWVbU1xv — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

"You don't seems like a dangerous person by any means," the RCMP interviewing officer says to Anthony Olienick in the 2022 video after previously describing Olienick as "a society builder", as opposed to a society destroyer". https://t.co/cYRWVbU1xv — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

"I'm sacrificing everything to stand for freedom, stand for God, stand for love," Olienick says to the RCMP interviewing officer. He adds, "If we don't stand up to this, our kids have no chance with this. They're not going to fight this... — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

... [and] they'll all be held in totalitarianism in the most epic level imaginable. We don't have another shot at trying to build this momentum. It's do or die. ... It's scary times." Olienick also mentioned the World Economic Forum, globalism, Bill Gates, and Jeffrey Epstein. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

"The trucker movement is all about freedom and God," Olienick tells the RCMP interviewer in the 2022 video. He adds, "Racism doesn't exist unless the government says it does. ... I'm half Filipino, half Austrian. I grew up in southern Alberta. I never had a problem." — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

The RCMP interviewer tells Olienick in the 2022 interview video, "They're shutting down churches. They're shutting down places of worship, and the police were involved in that. I never thought I'd see that." https://t.co/cYRWVbU1xv — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

Olienick tells the RCMP interviewer in the 2022 video about his end-game goal: "I want to live with my animals, and a little garden, and homestead, and go to church and pray to God." Throughout this entire interview, Olienick is perfectly composed and very reasonable. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

RCMP interviewer tells Anthony Olienick he got "double-vaccinated" and "still got COVID". "It definitely makes me question some things," adding that his views have "evolved" over time. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

In the 2022 video, RCMP interviewer Andy Olford tells Anthony Olienick he seems like "a pretty normal dude". He also tells Olienick that the Coutts protest/blockade "seemed like a family BBQ-yype event, talilgator party." He adds that the demonstration had Canadian "pride". — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

It's painful to listen to this RCMP officer, as his voice is muffled by the mask. Before Olienick enters the room, he states on the record that, "I do not believe I have COVID-19. i’ve been double-vaccinated." He then proceeds to say he will "sanitize the room". — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

The interview of Anthony Olienick by the RCMP - Corporal Andy Olford, who is wearing a mask over his nose and mouth as per COVID-19 Enterprise performative theatrics - began on February 14, 2022, at 17:40 and ended on February 15, 2022, at 01:15. https://t.co/Xl8PRPOdde — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

"The accused is not on trial for their belief systems or views about the world," the judge tells the jurors. They're only on trial with respect to the charges on the indictment. He directs the jury not to engage in "propensity reasoning". https://t.co/cYRWVbU1xv — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024

"To be blunt, the officer can suggest whatever he wants," Justice David Labrenz tell jurors about the video they're about to watch. He instructs jurors to keep in mind that an officer'a suggestions to Olienick don't constitute evidence unto themselves absent Olienick's agreement. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 24, 2024