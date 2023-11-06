COVID-19 vaccines' fertility and genetic threat uncovered as scientific inquiry into #PlasmidGate continues

A recent viral hashtag called #PlasmidGate hit X (formerly Twitter) highlighting that the COVID-19 injections originally authorized by Health Canada have been adulterated.

Rebel News had the opportunity to catch up with pediatric neurologist Eric Payne at the Free Speech in Medicine conference in Baddeck, Nova Scotia at the end of October to discuss this unfolding.

“We were originally told that these [injections] largely stayed at the site of injection and that they would not distribute widely within your body,” explained Dr. Payne. “A lot of that was based on the idea that messenger RNA should degrade.”

“It's not very stable. It's hard to work with and it should break down. But what we know is that, based on the biodistribution data that we now have available through access to information [requests], there are multiple studies now all showing that the mRNA can travel everywhere. When you're talking specifically about the messenger RNA or the modified RNA vaccines, both Moderna and Pfizer, these things are wrapped in a fat ball, a lipid nanoparticle. And that lipid nanoparticle can cause inflammation, can cause harm, but it also allows [the mRNA] to get around the body, including through the blood-brain barrier. So it’s getting into places it shouldn’t have.”

Dr. Payne explains that mRNA plays a crucial role in the translation of genetic information from DNA to protein(s).

“We were told that these [shots] could never get into [or affect] your nuclear genome,” says Dr. Payne.

Referring to a peer-reviewed study by Alden et al, Dr. Payne notes this wasn’t the case.

“They took the Pfizer vaccine and added it to a liver-cell cancer model and they found that it moved toward the nucleus,” he explains, where a protein (LINE-1) was discovered that made it possible for that RNA to transcribe (i.e. become) DNA.

So while mRNA is unstable and meant to degrade quickly, the opposite is true for DNA, as explained by Dr. Payne. “The presence of DNA is important from a duration perspective – how long it can last – and where it can travel.”

Speaking about other unknowns, molecular biologist Laura Braden further explains the presence of the SV-40 promoter and its potential implications. “A plasmid, in essence, is a circular piece of DNA,” she explains.

“They're ubiquitous. They are self-replicating and used to rapidly generate copies of DNA that we're going to use in the lab. How you do that is you expose bacteria like E.coli to these plasmids, and the E.coli will take them up. The E.coli [then] reproduces and doubles every 20 minutes. They double exponentially, this is called fermentation. You can produce massive amounts of protein or DNA in a short amount of time. But why does that matter? Well, Pfizer, to produce the mass quantities of the billions and billions of shots that they produced for the population, they used this method to replicate the spike DNA, through circular plasmids.”

This all takes place early on in the manufacturing process and those plasmids, which are essentially bacterial contaminants, were supposed to be removed from the vials through the purification process.

Yet scientist David Speicher and others discovered substantial DNA fragment contaminants within several vial lots, between Pfizer and Moderna, that add insult to impurity injury.

These revelations, coupled with the fat bubble called a lipid nanoparticle that encases the mRNA molecule, all point to transfection being probable.

“It turns out that the lipid nanoparticle itself is a very, very potent transvector, and so is SV40,” details Dr. Payne.

He says that “coupled with large quantities of DNA that shouldn't be there, we have no idea how long it can last.”

This leads to the conclusion that ultimately, what was approved by Health Canada has been altered, and has been changed from what was originally disclosed.

“So the question,” asks Dr. Payne, “is does big pharma still have immunity as a result of these types of issues?”

But a bigger question remains: what are the long-term consequences?

Braden says that the shots need to be stopped immediately while researchers continue to study the vials, their contents, and the potential for cellular integration.

“There are so many red flags now – the impact on fertility in humans because we know biodistribution studies show that the LNPs get to the ovaries, in the testes. If this type of impact and genotoxicity is happening in those cells in children, how can we say that there is no impact on their potential fertility? Only time will tell. And as far as I'm concerned, that is not a risk that we should be taking.”