SUCCESS: COVID charge dropped for man fined having a tea on the beach

Clive Dale is one of the many people we are helping out through our campaign at FightTheFines.co.uk. Clive found himself on the receiving end of a £200 fine (that's about $340 CAD) simply for having a cup of tea in his car with his wife here in the town of Scarborough, England.

Clive didn't break any laws, and he didn’t even leave his car when police officers approached him and accused him of breaching the COVID-19 regulations at the time. Officers accused Clive of leaving his house for non-essential travel, and handed him a fine.

We don’t think that this is fair in any way, and that’s why we supported Clive with a legal team through FightTheFines.co.uk to help him fight back against these unfair charges.

If you want to help Clive Dale avoid this injustice, please donate at FightTheFines.co.uk to help us provide Clive with a top-notch legal team free of charge so he can properly fight this charge.