COVID models are “not able to handle the complexity of reality”: Marco Navarro-Genie joins Sheila Gunn Reid

From 6,000 deaths and and 300,000 cases by the end of April in Ontario alone, to 60,000 cases a day by the end of the year in Canada, the COVID-19 models have always garnered some form of skepticism.

On this week's edition of The Gunn Show, host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by the Haultain Research Institute's Marco Navarro-Genie to discuss the faults of these COVID projections.

Citing the difficulties in predicting the complexity of reality — that is, the unpredictable variants of humans themselves. As Marco explained,

In order to be able to have a glimpse of what would happen with the expansion or the of a viral contagion like [COVID-19]. That's the first issue. These kinds of statisticians, often enough, they tend to marry the reality that they have painted as though it was the real thing. But the second problem, is of course, that there are competing models, in that we seem to have honed in on one — and one alone — [which] happens to be the scariest one.

Marco is also the co-author of a new book, The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic, which is available on Amazon.

For the full interview with Marco, and the full episode of The Gunn Show, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to RebelNews+.