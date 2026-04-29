CPC MP Ted Falk moves to protect Canadians' right to use cash after Ottawa crackdown on large transactions

A Conservative MP is set to introduce legislation aimed at protecting Canadians’ continued access to physical cash — after the federal government moved last year to crack down on large cash transactions.

According to today’s House of Commons Notice Paper, Ted Falk will introduce a private member’s bill titled:

“An Act to establish a framework for the continued access to and use of cash in Canada and to make related amendments to other Acts.”

The notice lists the bill for April 28, 2026, under the Introduction of Private Members’ Bills.

The move comes after Ottawa proposed new anti-money-laundering measures last year in Bill C-2, the Strong Borders Act, targeting cash use, including restrictions on cash payments, cash donations, and cash deposits of $10,000 or more, along with limits on certain third-party cash deposits.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms warned the measures in C-2 treated ordinary Canadians like suspects while further pushing the country toward a cashless society controlled by banks, payment processors, and government regulators.

"Restricting the use of cash is a dangerous step towards tyranny,” Justice Centre president John Carpay said in a press release. "Cash protects citizens from surveillance by government and banks, credit card companies, and other corporations. In a free society, violating the right of law-abiding citizens to use cash is not the answer to money laundering or the drug trade.”

C-2 was stalled out in committee by Conservatives who wanted large revisions to the law. Instead, the Liberals have passed a revised version of the original legislation as Bill C-12, the Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act. The new legislation does not ban large cash transactions — for now.

As more businesses move to card-only or app-based systems, concerns have grown that Canadians could gradually lose the practical ability to use legal tender in everyday life.

With discussions around central bank digital currencies, digital ID systems, and financial surveillance continuing worldwide and the political use of big banks to crack down on anti-government protesters, the future of cash has become a growing political issue.

The bill has not yet been debated in the House, and its full text is expected once formally introduced.