Cranbrook skating club must pay coach $5,918 for dropping her after her human rights complaint

A volunteer-run figure skating club in Cranbrook, B.C., beat every age discrimination claim a coach brought against it, yet it still owes her $5,918 plus interest. The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal found the club retaliated by not renewing her contract less than three weeks after it was formally served with her complaint.

Amber Flannigan, a figure skater in her 40s and a Skate Canada certified coach, wanted to train during the club’s high-level youth ice time. The club, a non-profit society running since 1953, rents its ice from the city at a discounted youth rate for skaters under 19, and told her adults could skate only in adult sessions.

She filed an age discrimination complaint on December 26, 2021. The club first learned of it from her lawyer’s letter of February 22, 2023, and was formally served by the tribunal on May 30, 2023.

On June 16, 2023, its board decided not to renew her coaching contract, in a letter saying the decision was “not related to, nor a response to any circumstances concerning the Human Rights Complaint.” The tribunal counted the letter’s own mention of the complaint as one of three factors pointing to retaliation, with the timing and an unpersuasive explanation.

In the ruling, issued November 6, Vice Chair Devyn Cousineau dismissed every age claim, finding that “it is open to the Club to provide programs exclusively to youth, without requiring a justification under the Code.” She also found that “it would have been undue hardship for the Club to rent ice time at the adult rate.”

But on the contract, Cousineau found retaliation under section 43 of B.C.’s Human Rights Code, which forbids punishing someone for filing a complaint.

“The timing of this letter, so shortly after receiving notice of Ms. Flannigan’s complaint, supports an inference of retaliation,” she wrote.

The club said at the hearing that Flannigan had refused to give enough availability. Cousineau found that reason “was never communicated to Ms. Flannigan,” was inconsistent with past practice, and that the club “has not presented any plausible explanation for its decision not to renew Ms. Flannigan’s contract.”

Flannigan asked for $50,000 for injury to dignity. Cousineau awarded $5,000, plus $918 in lost coaching income, with interest, and ordered the club to stop and not repeat it. She also refused the club’s request to reopen the hearing to file financial records.

Cousineau was a human rights, labour and anti-poverty lawyer before becoming a full-time tribunal member in 2017. Rebel News also reported on her ruling ordering a Christian doctor to pay about $28,000.