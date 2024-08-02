CRAZY: Canadians pay MORE in taxes than for bare necessities — where’s all the money going?

E-transfer (Canada):

A new study from the Fraser Institute found that the average Canadian family is paying more in taxes, at an average of 43% of their income, than on necessities such as food, shelter and clothing combined (35.6%).

These tax calculations do not only include federal and provincial income taxes, but also sales taxes, payroll taxes, health taxes, property taxes, fuel and carbon taxes, vehicle taxes, natural resource taxes, import taxes, alcohol and tobacco taxes, and others.

This hasn’t always been the case — in 1961, Canadians were paying more on average for the bare necessities at 56.5%, and 33.5% on taxes.

Critics may say that while Canadians are consistently paying higher taxes than their American counterparts, they have a higher return on investment as citizens receive more social benefits such as healthcare, public education and the Canadian pension plan.

However, a survey from last year found that less than half of Canadians are satisfied with the state of the Canadian healthcare system, with leading reasons for dissatisfaction being lack of staff, long wait times and bureaucracy. More than half of Canadians surveyed this year also said that public education is “headed in the wrong direction.”

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has repeatedly criticized the federal government for providing over 1 billion in funding annually to Canada’s primary legacy media outlet, the CBC.

BREAKING: CBC officially exposed as “government-funded media”.



Now people know that it is Trudeau propaganda, not news.



Sign here to save $1 billion & defund the CBC: https://t.co/R8BvsAcR3O pic.twitter.com/Akf6IzdIb2 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 16, 2023

In addition to this, Canada has sent over $12 billion to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022 and as recently as May pledged to send $1.7 million to persecuted LGBT groups abroad.

Rebel News went to Toronto’s financial district to ask Canadians if this new study surprised them, and whether or not they think the high taxes are worth the quality of government services they receive.