Crime wave hitting Main Street: Half of small business owners say things got worse last year

A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business paints a bleak picture for small businesses across Canada, with many reporting that crime in their communities is getting worse.

According to the CFIB’s latest survey, roughly half of small business owners report that crime increased in their area over the past year, with nearly one in three describing that increase as significant.

The findings are part of a broader report examining how crime and disorder are reshaping daily life for small businesses, and the results suggest the problem isn’t isolated.

Nearly half of Canadian small businesses say they’ve been directly impacted by crime in the past year, a sharp jump from previous years.

The most common issues reported include theft and shoplifting, vandalism, break-ins, and public disorder, such as drug paraphernalia and loitering around storefronts.

For many business owners, the impact goes beyond stolen goods.

The CFIB says businesses have spent a median of about $5,000 over three years dealing with crime-related costs, including repairs, security upgrades, and replacing inventory.

And it’s not just financial. About two-thirds of business owners say they worry about their own safety and that of their staff and customers.

Some are even changing how they operate, locking doors during business hours or moving to appointment-only service to reduce risk.