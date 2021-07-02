Criminal charges added for home decor store trying to stay open

In this interview, I get an update from Alexandra Stewart of Stewart's Decorating in North Bay, Ontario, one of our most interviewed Fight The Fines cases.

Having originally come to the Rebel through our portal at iWillOpen.com, Alexandra was then advocating against unconstitutional and unfair closures of small businesses by Premier Doug Ford and his health overlords.

Despite being hit with compounding fines and infractions from her local health unit, Alexandra isn’t bending the knee. Instead she is demanding accountability and transparency during these unprecedented times that seem to be intentionally confusing.

Alexandra notes that she may have never been in contravention of the Reopening Ontario Act because it doesn’t factor in the uniqueness of the individual business and its operation.

She wishes that those imposing these fines and restrictions would bring humanity back into the picture and stop criminalizing people for simply trying to earn an honest living.

During the conversation, we also discussed how local mainstream media misconstrued and inaccurately reported on what was happening to Alexandra.

In an effort to clear the air, Alexandra touches on the small win of her Section 102 order (which is essentially a restraining order that forces businesses to close) that puts civil liberties at risk of being rescinded and what the future holds for her and her business, Stewarts Decorating.