Criminal! Protesters in Toronto demand that the federal government stop allowing biological male prisoners to serve their sentences in female penitentiaries

On Saturday, activists gathered outside a parole office in Toronto to demonstrate against ongoing shameful practice of Correctional Service Canada (CSC) allowing biological male inmates to do their prison sentences at female prisons.

How can this be, you ask? Well, a man simply has to say he “identifies” as being a female, and he’s in like Flynn. No hormone shots; no slicing and dicing of the genitals. He doesn’t even have to wear a skirt. He merely has to say he’s a ‘she’ and that’s good enough for the Justin Trudeau Liberals. Diversity… or LGBTQQ2SSXYZ+ rights… or something.

Regardless, so it is that 100% biological men are now serving time with 100% biological females. Gee, what could possibly go wrong?

Unsurprisingly, this insanity dates back to 2017 when the Justin Trudeau Liberals instituted a profound change to the female prison system – apparently based on the kooky demands of those in the radical transgender community. And so it is that there are now fake women sex offenders and pedophiles and even murderers serving their time alongside bona fide biological women.

Predictably, there have been numerous incidents of physical and sexual assaults on female inmates by male inmates. But apparently, prison guards turn a blind eye to these real crimes, but are quick to warn female inmates not to “misgender” those males pretending to be females by using such offensive pronouns as “he” and “him.” Don’t want to hurt any dude’s feelings after all.

Disturbingly, activists note that an Access to Information request seeking data on the number of males in women’s federal correctional facilities was initially denied by Correctional Service Canada, citing “no records.” This response was appealed, and CSC finally provided a transfer list which shows that seven out of eight offenders who transferred from men’s to women’s federal facilities between June 2017 and December 3, 2018, are violent offenders.

Amongst the male offenders who have been accommodated in women’s prisons in Canada are such dangerous offenders as Patrick Peasall and Adam Laboucan as well as serial pedophile Matthew Harks.

And one must wonder: could it be that these are not men identifying as women but rather violence-prone thugs who are gaming the prison system so that they can be placed closer to potential new victims?

Little wonder that demonstrators ranging from ex-convicts to activists are demanding changes to a policy that puts real women prisoners at risk.

We spoke to protest organizer Heather Mason who informed us that the most-oft repeated remark by passers-by at the Toronto demonstration was they had no idea this prison policy existed in Canada today.

And talk about a double standard: those females who transition to males (or say they “identify” as male) are NOT allowed to transfer to a male institution. This is because their safety cannot be guaranteed. Yet, CSC doesn’t seem to care about the safety of biological female prisoners when it comes to biological males being placed in female institutions. Talk about hypocrisy; talk about misogyny.

One thing is for certain when it comes to this file: biological women do not have an ally in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada’s number one fake feminist; someone who apparently prefers to go to bat for male thugs gaming the prison system rather than ensuring the safety of incarcerated real women.

Indeed, the prison gender policy was changed overnight after Prime Minister Trudeau was asked a question regarding transgender prisoners during a town hall in Kingston, Ont., on January 12, 2017.

The Prime Minister responded that “yes” he would address this issue despite having never “thought” of it before. The next day the CBC announced that the policy had been changed to allow males accommodation in women’s prisons based on their self-declaration that they are women.

The justification for this change is Bill C-16 which amended the Canadian Human Rights Act making gender identity and expression a prohibited ground for discrimination.

Bottom line is wokeness now trumps the safety of women. Absolutely criminal, wouldn’t you say?