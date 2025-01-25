Cross-carrying pastor urges WEF attendees to return to Europe's Christian roots

This time of year, Davos, Switzerland may seem like a godless place. In many ways, it is; MSNBC and CNBC have even taken over a local church as their so-called sanctuary. But not everybody here accepts the godless, anti-human agenda of the World Economic Forum — not everybody worships the golden calf of Klaus Schwab.

Pastor Stephan Maat has taken time away from his farm in the mountains to visit the major capitals of Europe and has quite literally taken up his cross to carry with him.

"I'm here to tell the people that there is something above us," said Maat. "They can be very influential, they can have all the power but, finally, there is something bigger, and I believe that’s Jesus."

Maat explained that Europe has turned away from its Christian roots, and warns that "the tree with no roots is going to collapse." He went on to detail some of these values that Europe has turned away from, including the sanctity of marriage, the having and raising of children, and the importance of forgiveness.

On the subject of the corrupt forces at work through the World Economic Forum, Maat had this to say: "There are people who are good and there are also people who have an agenda, who is not good. And I believe light is always stronger than darkness… If light comes in, darkness has to flee. That's why we're here."

And Rebel News is here too, all week, in Davos, Switzerland, shedding light on the goings-on of the World Economic Forum. This is not a cheap place to be but we believe we're doing important work here on the ground. To see all of our reports and to support our independent accountability journalism, please go to WEFReports.com.