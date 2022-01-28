Crowd gathers in solidarity in Ottawa ahead of the arrival of the trucker freedom convoy

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

One day before the trucking convoy arrives in Ottawa and we can already see a crowd of people starting to gather in front of the Ottawa parliament.

Francophone, Anglophone, vaccinated, and unvaccinated are all coming together to take back their freedom.

Some brought food and drinks to feed the people, a lot of mutual aid and good energy, despite what some mainstream media have described. Despite the temperature being extremely low, the energy was high and the support was overwhelming.

Tomorrow will be the beginning of the movement to take back the freedoms of the population. Let's see what this day will offer us.

Lots of people are protesting right now in front of the parliament. Police are already on scene. A big truck with Fuc**** Trudeau is parked right beside it. #FreedomConvoy2022



