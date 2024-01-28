Crowd of 15,000 Aussies boo Prime Minister at Australian Open at men's final

Sinner, 22, etched his name in history by clawing back from two sets down, securing a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory and becoming the first Italian to win a Grand Slam. Todd Woodbridge, praising their performances, ignited cheers from the Melbourne crowd during the post-match presentation.

However, the atmosphere turned hostile when Woodbridge extended congratulations on behalf of Tennis Australia to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was present with girlfriend Jodie Haydon.

Boos and jeers erupted from the 15,000-strong crowd, creating an awkward moment during the live broadcast.

Anthony Albanese receives a standing boovation. 😂 🤡 pic.twitter.com/YQ6q9yf3HS — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) January 28, 2024

Albanese, an honored guest, faced backlash over recent political decisions, including Labor MPs' unanimous support to halve benefits for what the party considers high earners.

Despite Victoria being a Labor stronghold, discontent has grown due to the Prime Minister's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict and the complete rejection of the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Social media echoed the sentiment, with one user stating, "What an epic end to the Australian Open for 2024, and the fact that Anthony Albanese got booed was just the icing on the cake."

Another noted, "He is now deeply unpopular and has no one but himself to blame."

In response, Albanese tried to maintain composure, offering congratulations to the tournament winners and praising the Australian Open team for a fantastic event that drew record crowds to Melbourne.