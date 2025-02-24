Crown drops all Quarantine Act fines against Ontario Amish in major legal victory

The Democracy Fund (TDF) has secured a landmark victory for Ontario’s Amish community, as the Crown has withdrawn all Quarantine Act fines against a group of Amish families from Grey County.

The Crown cited “no reasonable prospect of conviction” in its decision to drop the charges.

The Amish, who rely on horse-and-buggy travel and avoid modern technology for religious reasons, were unfairly targeted with thousands of dollars in fines after crossing the border during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fines stemmed from their inability to use the government’s flawed ArriveCAN app, which they were religiously prohibited from accessing, as well as PCR testing mandates.

Ontario’s Amish community is under siege



The Amish community is facing unprecedented fines and legal hurdles due to their refusal to comply with ArriveCan mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/tFRxQFNtSu.



REPORT by @EzraLevant: https://t.co/VUjlBBCScb pic.twitter.com/rGZ6caM5dI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 16, 2024

Many of the affected families have sick and disabled children and depend on traditional farming to sustain their way of life. The unpaid fines led to liens being placed against their properties, putting their generational land at risk—until TDF’s intervention reopened their cases in early February, leading to this decisive legal win.

“This is a victory for fairness,” said Adam Blake-Gallipeau, Senior Litigation Counsel at TDF, who represented the Amish families in court. “These families should never have been put in a position where their land and livelihoods were threatened. The Elders in the Amish community are deeply grateful for the support from TDF donors and the wider Canadian community.”

The organization continues to advocate for other Amish clients still facing legal battles due to pandemic-era mandates, standing firm against government overreach and the erosion of constitutional rights.

Founded in 2021, The Democracy Fund (TDF) is a Canadian charity dedicated to defending constitutional rights, promoting education, and supporting those impacted by government policies.