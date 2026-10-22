Crown drops charge against Toronto street preacher Jeffrey Sapocinik for the second time

Crown prosecutors have withdrawn a criminal charge against Toronto street preacher Jeffrey Sapocinik. It is the second time a charge against him for public preaching has been dropped.

Sapocinik, pastor of Narrow Way Baptist Church, was arrested on July 19, 2025, at Bloor Street West and Runnymede Road. He was charged with causing a disturbance under section 175 of the Criminal Code. According to The Democracy Fund (TDF), which represented him, he had been sharing his Christian beliefs in a public area just before his arrest.

The charge was withdrawn on September 23 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto. Sapocinik entered into a peace bond and was not convicted of any offence. TDF did not say what conditions the peace bond carries.

TDF said its lawyers appeared in court for Sapocinik numerous times over the 14 months. They also made repeated submissions to the Crown on what prosecuting public religious expression means under the Charter.

“My client spent fourteen months under a criminal charge arising from peaceful street preaching,” said TDF litigation director Adam Blake-Gallipeau. “He leaves with no conviction and no criminal record.”

“Public areas have always been places where Canadians speak and sometimes argue about ideas: criminal charges are a poor response to these arguments,” he added.

This was Sapocinik’s second criminal charge for street preaching. In November 2023, he was charged under section 176(2) of the Criminal Code after criticizing the secularization of Christmas near the route of Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade. That charge was withdrawn one day before trial.

“For the second time, I have been subjected to criminal prosecution for publicly preaching the Word of God, and for the second time, the Crown has withdrawn the charges,” Sapocinik said. “When peaceful preaching on a public sidewalk results in arrest and criminal charges, then something is seriously wrong.”

“Our fundamental freedoms are not reserved for those whose opinions are popular or whose message is embraced by everyone,” he said. “Freedom is not based on consensus.”

Sapocinik said he intends to keep preaching “without compromise or apology.”