Crown prosecutor says gay activist who tore down Progress Pride flag was hate motivated

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies was outside a vigil for victims of terrorism when he spotted Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland walking in. David tried to ask Freeland a question. But as soon as he did, an RCMP bodyguard ran into David, grabbed him, arrested him and falsely accused him of assault! David was swarmed by police, handcuffed and frog-marched into a police car. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This past Friday, I sat in on the criminal court hearing for a gay child protection activist who found himself in hot water last summer after he was arrested for the removal and threat to destroy a Progress Pride flag, which was hoisted up in North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay waterfront.

At the North Vancouver courthouse to bring you an upcoming report about a gay man, and sexual abuse survivor who goes by Kristopher Maya.



Maya has entered a plea for 1 count related to when he removed a Lonsdale Quay pride flag and later destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/KhPgkwTBl6 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 5, 2024

Kristopher Kamienik, a B.C. resident who is often seen holding a "Gays Against Groomers" sign at parental rights protests, which oppose the sexualization of kids through state-funded means, such as sexually explicit books "for kids" in schools, agrees he took his activism too far when removing the flag.

In court, Kamienik pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief, one for the flag incident and another for allegations that, during COVID-19 lockdowns, Kamienik wrote offensive phrases on the outside of the offices of two MLAs who supported COVID restrictions.

More and more people have had it with gender ideology being shoved down kids throats. Despite BC’s threats to stop citizens from expressing that on North Van’s Mountain Hwy overpass protesters are raising awareness there right now.



Full report to come at https://t.co/vyyoKYbipb pic.twitter.com/1Nj0riW5Ys — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 5, 2023

"My actions were never meant to hurt or harm anyone; they were all done out of frustrations," Kamienik said when he addressed Judge Joanne Challenger, who is presiding over this matter. "The pandemic affected me immensely," he added.

Crown prosecutor E. Sabourin disagreed, saying the video played in court, in which Kamienik could be heard calling the flag ugly and stating words like "pedo," shows Kamienik’s actions were hateful.

Sabourin argued that although Kamienik himself is a gay man, he should receive a suspended sentence, which would carry a criminal record with no jail time but would include a one-year probation and restrictions from the Lonsdale Quay area.

The Crown prosecutor also argued that due to there being a large public interest regarding a crime that targeted a marginalized community, then Judge Challenger should consider hate as an aggravating factor for sentencing.

A drag queen admits that drag queen story times are about child grooming.



“We are trying to groom the next generation to not see what they just did.”



“I want them to walk away maybe being possibly a future gay kid that’s going to come out later in their own life.” pic.twitter.com/uTUEYdMPcf — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 16, 2023

For the mischief charge relating to the phrases on MLA offices, the Crown agreed with Kamienik’s defence lawyer, Jordan Allingham, that a conditional discharge would be sufficient, but that Kamienik should be ordered to pay restitution for the approximate $300 in cleaning costs for the vandalism.

Allingham argued that Kamienik should only receive a conditional discharge for the offences because he had taken responsibility with the guilty plea: "He has no criminal record other than these allegations; he was raised by a low-income single mother and was bullied for his sexual orientation," the lawyer said.

In a previous interview with Kamienik after he was assaulted while peacefully protesting a drag queen story time in Coquitlam, Kamienik shared with Rebel News that part of the reason he is so committed to child protection activism is because he himself is a survivor of child grooming, which resulted in him being molested by two different individuals as a child.

Allingham also pointed out the history of sexual abuse Kamienik faced as a child for the judge’s consideration.



"He believed he was making an expressive statement fighting against what he believed was virtue signalling — he was not motivated by hate," argued Allingham.



'Dragged: Love is Louder' premieres this Friday at 7pm ET/5pm MT.



Tune in and find out what really happened during a "family friendly" Vancouver drag queen story time event, and why we need https://t.co/becQLldpZB. pic.twitter.com/j1YuCjsTgI — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 18, 2023

Kamienik seconded his counsel's defence, hoping the judge would "take into consideration my upbringing and the challenges that I’ve faced, and just my frustration, and being sick of having been bullied myself my whole life."



Before the hearing adjourned, Judge Challenger said she expects it will take no longer than a couple of hours for her to make her decision, but because the hearing time had come to an end, the matter would be adjourned to a future date.

Rebel News will keep you informed on the outcome, but for now, watch our full report to hear Kamienik’s thoughts right after leaving the hearing.

Are you tired of the sexual indoctrination of kids taking place in schools and want to know a civil way you can take action against it? At our special website called StopClassroomGrooming.com. On that page, we have many reports you can share to inform others, and a petition you can sign that will be sent to Ministers of Education across the country, demanding that childhood innocence be upheld in our taxpayer-funded schools.