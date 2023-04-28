Crown prosecutor says Syrian refugee Ibrahim Ali killed 13-year-old BC girl during sexual assault

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck

2. For more background on this murder trial and a update on why media can no longer publish the name or image of the 13 year old victim you can read my most recent article below. https://t.co/INbT05vLeF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

During opening remarks, Crown prosecutor Isobel Keeley painted the disturbing picture of the brutal death of a 13-year-old BC teen girl whose body was discovered in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 19, 2017. Keely laid out what evidence the prosecutors will be relying on in the effort to prove their theory that Ibrahim Ali dragged the child whilst walking the park trail into the bushes to sexually assault her and also strangle her to death.

Evidence that is said to be heard over the coming months of the trial will include a forensic pathologist’s testimony, which the Crown says proves the child was strangled, and that semen was found in her anus and vagina that was a DNA match to that of Mr. Ali.

The group of 14 jurors also heard from the first of at least 50 witnesses they intend to call upon during the case.

Responding RCMP officer Const. Richard Huggins testified to the moments during the search for the child after her parents reported her missing on July 18. While searching on foot in a path of the park, Huggins says at approximately 12:44am a pink wallet caught his eye. Upon searching the wallet Huggins came across a student ID with a girl who fit the description of the missing child as well as a cell phone.

11. Good question Mel



In 2015, Trudeau promised Canadians that no single military aged men would be brought into Canada when he “fast-tracked” 25K Syrian refugees into the country



Yet, Ibrahim Ali, accused of murdering a BC girl 3 months after arriving was single & military age pic.twitter.com/yMtsXienT3 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

Journalists including Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey, a small group of friends and family of the victim and a large group of students taking a law class in a tri-city high school were present in the BC Supreme Courtroom. Defence attorney Kevin McCollough, who has a reputation for being furious in the courtroom, represents the accused and Justice L. Bernard is presiding over the trial.

Rebel News will continue to cover this case closely, which is expected to run until at least mid-June. Due to a publication ban, media is not permitted to publish the name or image of the victim.

