Crown's theory in Coutts Trial: Defendants conspired to murder cops on contingency basis

Presentation of evidence in the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick ended during Wednesday’s proceedings in Lethbridge, AB, with Justice David Labrenz, the presiding judge, advising jurors that he expects them to begin deliberating their verdicts on Wednesday, July 31.

Both Carbert and Olienick have been charged with conspiracy to murder, with the Crown accusing the two men of conspiring to murder police officers during their time participating in the 2022 Coutts blockade and demonstration. The Coutts protest was a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration against governmental decrees, edicts, and mandates issued as “public health” measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The two men are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000. Olienick is additionally charged with unlawful possession of an explosive device for a dangerous purpose. The two defendants have pled not guilty to all charges against them.

Coutts defendant denies discussing 'bombs' and 'guns' while testifying



Justice David Labrenz, the judge presiding over the trial, directed jurors against prematurely arriving at conclusions prior to the trial’s conclusion.https://t.co/U5twYKXe3S — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 25, 2024

Katherin Beyak, Carbert’s defence lawyer, concluded her case on Wednesday. She invited two witnesses: a male undercover RCMP manager – known as a “cover manager” – who kept his anonymity and went by HQ 1366; and James Paul Kelly, a friend, former employee, and former roommate of Carbert’s.

HQ 1366, like the three female RCMP undercover operators (UCOs) who testified weeks ago as witnesses invited by the Crown, had his anonymity protected while testifying. Members of the public and news media were not permitted in the courtroom during his testimony, and instead were offered space in a separate courtroom in which a live audio feed of the court’s proceeding was provided.

While questioned by Beyak HQ1366 noted that his final summary of information provided to him by UCOs sent to the Coutts demonstration did not have any specific statements attributed to Carbert. He further noted that Carbert’s name was mentioned twice in his final summary of events, with both instances only referring to his claims from UCOs about his presence near the UCOs during their undercover operations.

Kelly’s testimony contradicted a Crown allegation that Carbert requested and had delivered firearms from his home in Lethbridge to himself at the Coutts protest. He stated that he handed a bag of clothing - including underwear and socks - to a man he did not know at Carbert’s request. The man – who is now known to be Jerry Morin, a former co-accused alongside Carbert and Olienick who was charged with partaking in the alleged murder conspiracy, based on evidence presented during the trial – then delivered the items to Carbert at Coutts.

The Crown articulates its theory of the case while cross-examining Chris Carbert: that Carbert and co-accused Anthony Olienick conspired to murder police officers at the Coutts protest contingent on cops enforcing the law by ending the blockade. https://t.co/cYRWVbU1xv pic.twitter.com/CTDCQcJcqW — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) July 24, 2024

The judge told jurors he expected to provide them with their charge, a series of instructions on how to proceed with deliberations, on Wednesday before they retire to determine their verdicts.

Prior to the judge’s composition of the charge, the prosecution and defence attorneys will offer their recommendations to the judge with respect to the specific language and directives they wish to see included.

The prosecution and defence lawyers will also present closing arguments prior to the jury’s reception of its charge.